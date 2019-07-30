Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.98 ($33.69).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €25.54 ($29.70) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.82.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.