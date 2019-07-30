Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 1,017,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,100. The company has a market capitalization of $548.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.