Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,180 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,115. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

