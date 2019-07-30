Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,384,000. Union Bankshares comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. 3,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,244. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $42.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

