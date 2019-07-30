Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 353.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Medtronic by 159.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 120,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

