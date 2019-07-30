Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after acquiring an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $132.74. 169,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

