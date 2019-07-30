Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 144,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In related news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,159.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

