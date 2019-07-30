Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Trading Down 62.5%

Victory Oilfield Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:VYEY)’s stock price was down 62.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 1,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35,644% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.