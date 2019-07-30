Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.31. 12,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

