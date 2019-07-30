Veros 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,967.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Veros has a market capitalization of $163,037.00 and $13,967.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00282565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.01546941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00116947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,306,819 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

