VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VRNA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.00. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07.
VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.
VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
