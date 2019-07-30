VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.00. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.