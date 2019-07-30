Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

Shares of VET traded up C$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.92. 1,638,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,788. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.97 and a twelve month high of C$44.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total transaction of C$270,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,104,361.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Insiders sold a total of 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089 in the last quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

