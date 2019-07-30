Veritas Pharma (CNSX:VRT) Shares Down 11.1%

Veritas Pharma Inc (CNSX:VRT) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 7,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Veritas Pharma (CNSX:VRT)

Veritas Pharma Inc focuses on the development of proprietary cannabis strains for chronic and acute pains, nausea and vomiting, and post-traumatic stress disorders. The company was formerly known as Seashore Organic Medicine Inc and changed its name to Veritas Pharma Inc in December 2015. Veritas Pharma Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Veritas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.