Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 17,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,316. The firm has a market cap of $845.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.47. Vericel has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $297,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $1,031,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

