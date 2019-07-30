VeriBlock Hits Market Cap of $9.64 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $37,360.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01556776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00116951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022413 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000652 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 766,380,196 coins and its circulating supply is 488,390,836 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

