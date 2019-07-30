Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vereit worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 363,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 125,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Vereit stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

