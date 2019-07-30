Verastem (VSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Verastem to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. On average, analysts expect Verastem to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 520,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.98. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

