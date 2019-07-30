Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $692,626.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,063,236,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

