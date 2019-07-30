Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 368.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ventas by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $76,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

