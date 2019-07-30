Vector Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,202% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vector Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 57,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

