Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.93-0.90) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $255.5-259.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.17 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.93–0.9 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 78,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.01. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

