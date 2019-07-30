Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 21053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 905.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 123.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 36,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

