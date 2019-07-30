Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 21053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Varonis Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.90.
In other news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
