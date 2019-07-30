Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,231. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.