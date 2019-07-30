Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,792,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.43. 753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $168.88.

