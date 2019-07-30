Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.