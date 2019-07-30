Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

