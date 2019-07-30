ValuEngine Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,027 shares of company stock worth $913,889. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 398,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,666,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

