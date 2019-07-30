ValuEngine Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.
NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,027 shares of company stock worth $913,889. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 398,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,666,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
