ValuEngine Upgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Edap Tms as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

