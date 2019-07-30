ValuEngine Lowers Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Get Carbonite alerts:

Shares of CARB opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 5.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 96.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth approximately $13,777,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.