ValuEngine Downgrades Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

