Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $107.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

VLO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.79. 2,526,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.28. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 197.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

