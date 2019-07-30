Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.66. Valero Energy posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.39. 233,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,627. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

