US Ecology (ECOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY19 guidance at $2.09-2.41 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOL opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.49. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

