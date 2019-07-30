UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.95. 66,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.12. The company has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

