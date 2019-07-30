United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,408. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

