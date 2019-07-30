United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $119,790,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.69.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

