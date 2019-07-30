United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 175,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.69. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.