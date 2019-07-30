United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

United-Guardian stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of -0.25. United-Guardian has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.81.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the first quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

