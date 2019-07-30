United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $11.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. United Continental posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $43.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.66 billion to $43.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.06 billion to $46.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.45. 95,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Continental by 9,745.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,604,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in United Continental by 708.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,740,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in United Continental by 17.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

