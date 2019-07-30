United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) SVP Alan H. Kumler Sells 842 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) SVP Alan H. Kumler sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $24,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan H. Kumler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Community Banks alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Alan H. Kumler sold 135 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $3,910.95.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,205. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 125.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 589,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 33,973 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 48.2% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 439,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.