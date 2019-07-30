Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 5,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.02. 83,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,620. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

