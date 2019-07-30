Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of UAA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 11,213,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

