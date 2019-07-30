Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in July

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,813,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 2,533,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $346.13 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,214,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $75,684,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,445,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 331,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,450,000 after acquiring an additional 143,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

