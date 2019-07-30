UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 32,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 30,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $420,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

