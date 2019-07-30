UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.15

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 231992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Get UDR alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,906.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $885,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $1,787,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.