Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $2,359.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

