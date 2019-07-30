U.CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,935.00 (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. U.CASH has a market cap of $22.72 million and $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C2CX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U.CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.01543211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

U.CASH Token Profile

U.CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U.CASH is u.cash . U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U.CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U.CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.