Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Twilio has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $992,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,984 shares of company stock worth $22,011,433. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

