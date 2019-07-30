Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $613-638 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.26 million.Trueblue also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.61-0.71 EPS.

Shares of TBI traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 720,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,178. The stock has a market cap of $909.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.62. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Trueblue news, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $385,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,598,578. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

