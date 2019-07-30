Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Trueblue updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.61-0.71 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.71 EPS.

TBI stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $385,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,578. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

